Fire Sprinklers Key to Preventing Major Damage in Fort Collins Apartment Blaze

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New investigation confirms vehicle fuel leak ignited fire; sprinklers held flames in check

FORT COLLINS — A recent follow-up from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) sheds light on the cause and impact of last week’s vehicle fire in an underground garage at the 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place. The findings underscore the importance of fire sprinkler systems in protecting Northern Colorado’s multi-unit housing.

Garage Fire, 3400 block of Riva Ridge Place (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

An investigation by a PFA fire investigator determined that the fire was triggered by a fuel leak from a car that had just been driven and then parked in the garage under the apartment complex. The leaked fuel ignited due to residual heat in the vehicle. Given the location of the fire—directly beneath occupied units—and the presence of combustible materials in or near the garage, the situation had high potential to escalate rapidly.

Thanks to the building’s fire-sprinkler system, the flames were held at bay until PFA firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread to the upper stories of the building.

“We need people to know how big a role the fire sprinklers played in this one,” the investigator said. “The system saved that building.”

PFA’s Fire Prevention and Community Risk Reduction Division works continually to ensure sprinkler systems in public and private buildings are correctly installed and maintained—because during these critical early minutes, they can make the difference between containment and catastrophe.

Dash-cam footage from the response vehicle captures the first moments of the incident, underscoring how quickly a localized fire can grow if left unchecked.

Watch the dash-cam video here: Poudre Fire Authority Dash Cam Footage

What This Means for Northern Colorado

Residents in multi-unit buildings should confirm that their properties’ sprinkler systems are inspected and functional.

Building owners and property managers are reminded that regular maintenance is not optional—it’s essential to community safety.

Local policymakers and safety advocates may consider stricter requirements or incentives for retrofitting older structures with automatic fire suppression systems.



If you live in or manage an apartment or condominium building in Northern Colorado, take steps this week to verify your sprinkler system’s condition.

For more updates and safety stories impacting the region, stay tuned at NorthFortyNews.com.