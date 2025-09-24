Colorado Springs and Fort Collins Fans Among Nation’s Most Eager for Pro Football Teams

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Survey highlights strong demand in Northern Colorado for a professional franchise

While Denver Broncos fans hold down the Mile High legacy, a new national survey shows two Colorado cities—Colorado Springs and Fort Collins—are among the most eager in the country to land their own professional football teams.

A survey of more than 3,000 football fans by LiveSportsonTV.com ranked cities across the nation based on how badly their communities want an NFL franchise. While Honolulu topped the list, Colorado Springs ranked #24 and Fort Collins came in at #57, demonstrating that demand for professional football extends well beyond Denver.

Colorado Springs Passion

Just an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs’ football culture is rooted in loyalty to the Air Force Academy. Fans there say a pro team would bring fresh pride and help define the city’s identity outside of Denver’s shadow.

Fort Collins Spirit

In Fort Collins, Colorado State University has long been the heartbeat of fall Saturdays. The survey suggests Rams fans would welcome a professional team as validation of the city’s growing football culture rather than as competition to the Broncos.

National Perspective

The survey revealed that nearly half of the respondents nationwide would drop their current favorite NFL team if their hometown gained a franchise. Fans also said they’d immediately buy merchandise or even take time off work to celebrate a new team’s arrival.

The results underscore how much smaller and mid-sized U.S. cities—including communities in Northern Colorado—are hungry for representation in pro football.

For more details and the full rankings, visit LiveSportsonTV.com.

Source material provided by LiveSportsonTV.com.