Firefighters Rescue Resident From Loveland Home Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A swift neighbor call and rapid rescue likely saved a life during a south Loveland house fire.

Firefighters with Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded Tuesday afternoon to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of South Del Norte Avenue, where crews rescued an occupant from inside the burning home.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the resident and performed a rescue through a large window. The patient was treated at the scene and transported by Thompson Valley EMS to Medical Center of the Rockies in critical condition.

The fire was brought under control, and investigators with LFRA and the Loveland Police Department are working to determine the cause.

Structure fire in the 800 block of South Del Norte Avenue (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Department)

Officials emphasized the importance of alerting neighbors in this incident. Smoke was spotted from the rear of the home, prompting an immediate 911 call that helped speed the rescue. Berthoud Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

Attribution: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Thompson Valley EMS