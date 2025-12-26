NICU Babies Bring Holiday Cheer

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A heartwarming Christmas moment unfolds inside a Louisville hospital’s neonatal unit

The tiniest patients at AdventHealth Avista are spreading some of the biggest holiday cheer this season, thanks to the creativity and compassion of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) team.

NICU nurses dressed several newborns in festive holiday outfits for their first Christmas photos, creating joyful memories for families navigating a challenging and emotional time. Featured in the pictures are baby boy Amandeo, baby boy Braun, twin boys Finn and Nico, an unnamed baby boy, and baby girl Hazel — each receiving specialized, around-the-clock care while celebrating the season in style.

“These little angels may be small, but their holiday spirit shines bright,” shared the NICU care team. “It’s a joy for our nurses to help create meaningful moments for families, especially during such a special time of year.”

Hospital leaders say moments like these reflect the role local healthcare providers play beyond medical care — offering comfort, connection, and community support when families need it most.

Located in Louisville, AdventHealth Avista continues to serve Northern Colorado families by blending advanced neonatal care with personal touches that help ease stress and build lasting memories during life’s earliest moments.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: AdventHealth Avista