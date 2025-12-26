Denver Breaks Christmas Day Heat Record

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A rare December warm spell pushes temperatures above long-standing records across the Front Range



Denver International Airport reached a high of 70 degrees on Christmas Day, setting a new daily record and underscoring the unusually warm conditions affecting Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

According to the National Weather Service Boulder, the previous Christmas Day record high at Denver International Airport was 69 degrees, set in 2005. Wednesday’s temperature surpassed that mark by one degree, placing December 25, 2025, into the local weather record books.

While Northern Colorado communities did not reach record territory, the milestone highlights a broader stretch of mild winter weather across the region. Forecasters note that such warm temperatures in late December are uncommon and can affect snowpack, outdoor recreation, and seasonal expectations for residents.

Meteorologists continue to monitor conditions as winter patterns evolve heading into the end of the year.

Attribution: National Weather Service Boulder