Former Loveland Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Arrested On Child Sex Assault Charges

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say investigators believe additional victims may exist and are asking the public to come forward.

A former Loveland martial arts instructor has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving two juveniles.

Community Message

The Loveland Police Department announced that 29-year-old Alexander Hawkeye Martinez was arrested Friday, July 3, on an arrest warrant after detectives with the department’s Criminal Impact Unit investigated allegations that he sexually assaulted two juveniles while serving in a position of trust.

According to police, the investigation began after the victims disclosed the alleged abuse. Investigators said Martinez knew both victims and that the alleged offenses occurred while he was acting in a caregiving role.

Martinez was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

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Two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

One count of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust (Class 3 Felony)

Two aggravated sex offense sentence enhancers

Court records indicate Magistrate James McDonald set Martinez’s bond at $200,000 cash-only with pretrial restrictions.

“The courage displayed by these young victims cannot be overstated,” said Lt. Heather Moore of the Loveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. “Their willingness to speak up made this investigation possible. I want to recognize the dedication of our investigators and thank the District Attorney’s Office for its continued partnership and support.”

Police said Martinez previously worked as an instructor at Infinite Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Loveland and was also known as “X.”

Because of Martinez’s previous role as an instructor and caregiver, investigators believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information about similar incidents involving Martinez is encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: Loveland Police Department.