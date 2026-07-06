Lufthansa A380 Returns to Denver for Second Summer Season

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Daily Airbus A380 service between Denver and Munich boosts international travel capacity while introducing upgraded onboard amenities.

DENVER, Colo. — International travelers from Northern Colorado have another opportunity to fly aboard the world’s largest passenger aircraft as Lufthansa has resumed daily Airbus A380 service between Denver International Airport and Munich for the second consecutive summer season.

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The aircraft returned to service on the Denver route on July 1, making Denver International Airport (DEN) the only airport in the region with scheduled Lufthansa A380 service. The airline says the larger aircraft significantly increases summer travel capacity between Colorado and Europe while introducing a new premium onboard experience across all travel classes.

Lufthansa’s daily flight departs from Munich in the morning, arrives in Denver in the early afternoon, and returns to Germany later the same day. The Airbus A380 carries 509 passengers, including eight First Class seats, 78 Business Class seats, 52 Premium Economy seats, and 371 Economy seats.

For Northern Colorado residents, the expanded capacity offers additional options for business travel, vacations, and international connections through Munich, one of Europe’s major aviation hubs.

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“This is the second consecutive summer season that Lufthansa’s A380 aircraft is serving the Denver and Rocky Mountain region, which reinforces the high level of commitment that we have to the market as we once again increase capacity for these busy travel months,” said Dirk Janzen, vice president of Passenger Airlines Sales for The Americas at Lufthansa Group.

Passengers traveling this summer will also experience Lufthansa’s new Future Onboard Experience (FOX), a redesigned long-haul service program that emphasizes personalization, comfort, and signature onboard amenities across every cabin.

The airline is also upgrading its A380 Business Class fleet with new Thompson seats featuring direct aisle access, beds measuring at least two meters long, and enhanced privacy. The retrofit is underway across Lufthansa’s eight Airbus A380 aircraft.

The return of the A380 also coincides with several milestones for Lufthansa in Colorado. The airline is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, along with 25 years of nonstop service between Denver and Frankfurt and 10 years of nonstop flights between Denver and Munich.

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said the aircraft’s return reflects strong demand for international travel in Colorado.

“The enthusiasm this aircraft generated during its first season at our airport exceeded all expectations and its return reflects both the strength of the Denver market and the success of our longstanding partnership with Lufthansa,” Washington said.

Denver and Munich’s airports have maintained a sister airport partnership since 1991, sharing operational knowledge and employee exchange opportunities for more than three decades.

Travelers can learn more about Lufthansa’s international routes and onboard services at https://newsroom.lufthansagroup.com.

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Source: Lufthansa Group