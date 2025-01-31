Fort Collins Man Arrested for Impersonating Law Enforcement Near Horsetooth Reservoir

Larimer County deputies urge other potential victims to come forward.

A Fort Collins man has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer after allegedly attempting to conduct a fake traffic stop near Horsetooth Reservoir on January 28, 2025. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is now seeking additional information from the public.

According to LCSO, a driver was traveling near Horsetooth Reservoir when a red Toyota 4Runner passed him. The 4Runner then accelerated, tailgated the vehicle, and briefly activated red, white, and blue emergency lights and a siren. Sensing something was wrong, the driver did not stop. After following for several miles, the 4Runner turned around and left.

Concerned, the driver reported the suspicious incident to LCSO, providing a detailed vehicle description. Deputies later located the 4Runner west of Fort Collins and identified its owner as Hugh Clark, 63, of Fort Collins. A search of Clark’s property revealed:

Law enforcement-style clothing

Handcuffs

Radios

Hugh Clark

Clark was arrested on January 30, 2025, and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Impersonating a Peace Officer (Class 5 Felony)

Knowingly Possessing a Vehicle Equipped with Red or Blue Lights (Traffic Offense)

He was issued a $3,500 personal recognizance (PR) bond and has since been released.

Authorities Seek Additional Information

Deputies believe Clark may have impersonated an officer on other occasions. If you may have been stopped by Clark or have information, please contact:

Deputy Travis Martin at 970-498-5530

Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org

How to Protect Yourself from Police Impersonators

If you suspect someone is impersonating law enforcement and attempting to pull you over, follow these steps:

Call 911 – Dispatchers can verify if an actual officer is making the stop.

Turn on hazard lights and slow down – This signals acknowledgment while keeping you visible to others.

Stop in a well-lit, public area – Avoid pulling over in isolated locations.

Request identification – Ask for a badge, official ID, or a business card.

Follow dispatcher instructions – If you are concerned about your safety, explain the situation to the 911 operator.

Take note of details – Record descriptions of the vehicle, the driver, and any distinguishing markings.

Staying vigilant and reporting suspicious encounters can help prevent future incidents.

For more updates on crime and safety in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.