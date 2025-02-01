Fort Collins Teacher Convicted in Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Cyclist

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

In a case that has deeply affected the Northern Colorado community, Amy Weiss, a middle school teacher in the Poudre School District, has been found guilty of careless driving resulting in death following the tragic accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Oliver “Ollie” Stratton.

The Incident

The crash occurred on August 2, 2023, in Timnath, Colorado, when Ollie was riding his bicycle south on Saddle Horn Drive and crossing River Pass Road. Just before 6 p.m., he was struck by Weiss, who was driving a 2019 Audi SUV east on River Pass Road.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the collision resulted in Weiss failing to notice Ollie while driving. The case revealed that Weiss was distracted by her phone just before the accident. Before the trial, Weiss admitted to deleting the texts and pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Following a trial, the jury convicted her of careless driving, resulting in death, a Class 1 traffic misdemeanor. Weiss is now awaiting sentencing on March 7, 2024, facing penalties for both charges.

Raising Awareness of Road Safety

This heartbreaking case is a stark reminder of the daily dangers that cyclists and pedestrians face, especially from distracted driving. The case has sparked conversations about road safety, driver accountability, and the need for stricter penalties to deter careless behavior behind the wheel.

Northern Colorado has seen increasing advocacy for bike-friendly streets and safer crossings, with local organizations like Bike Fort Collins working tirelessly to improve awareness and infrastructure.

Honoring Ollie’s Legacy

In response to this tragedy, Ollie’s family has created Ollie’s Bike Parade, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to:

Educating the community about road safety.

about road safety. Advocating for legislative changes to protect vulnerable road users.

to protect vulnerable road users. Honoring Ollie’s memory through public events and awareness initiatives.

Donations and participation in Ollie’s Bike Parade are encouraged for those looking to support the Stratton family and promote safer roads.

A Call for Change

As Northern Colorado continues to grow, the safety of cyclists and pedestrians must remain a top priority. This case is a call to action for:

More vigorous enforcement of distracted driving laws.

of distracted driving laws. Improved road design to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

to protect cyclists and pedestrians. More outstanding community education on the consequences of driver inattention.

For updates on this case and local initiatives, follow North Forty News as we continue covering stories that impact our community.