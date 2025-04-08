Fort Collins Man Arrested for Trafficking and Exploiting Minors

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

In a deeply disturbing case that strikes at the heart of our community, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) has arrested a local man on multiple charges related to the trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors.

The investigation began on March 6, 2025, when the Larimer County Department of Human Services alerted FCPS to a potential case of sexual trafficking involving a minor. Detectives quickly launched an investigation, uncovering shocking evidence of repeated criminal activity.

According to police reports, John R. Fischer, 50, of Fort Collins, provided minors with alcohol, methamphetamine, and cocaine over a period of about one month. In exchange for cash and clothing, Fischer engaged in sexual acts with at least one underage victim.

John R. Fischer

Fischer was arrested on April 2, 2025, and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude (Class 2 Felony – 1 count)

(Class 2 Felony – 1 count) Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Class 4 Felony – 3 counts)

On April 4, 2025, additional charges were filed, including:

Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, Schedule II (Class 1 Felony – 2 counts)

(Class 1 Felony – 2 counts) Sexual Assault (Class 4 Felony – 2 counts)

(Class 4 Felony – 2 counts) Pandering of a Child (Class 2 Felony – 1 count)

“This case highlights the importance of protecting our most vulnerable community members,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who leads the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division. “We are committed to ensuring every child in Fort Collins can grow up free from fear and exploitation.”

Fischer was already on parole at the time of his arrest, related to a previous Fort Collins case. Because the investigation involves juveniles, police have stated no additional information will be released at this time.

How the Community Can Help

Fort Collins Police are asking for the public’s help. If you or someone you know may have additional information about Fischer—or if you believe a minor may have had contact with him—please contact Criminalist Laura Knudsen at 970-222-2497.

This case is a sobering reminder of the continued need for community vigilance and support for our youth. If you’re concerned about someone or suspect abuse, contact Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

As always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more updates on Northern Colorado public safety and community news, visit northfortynews.com.