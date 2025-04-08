Expect Delays: Major Lane Closures Coming to Harmony Road in Fort Collins

Fort Collins drivers, heads up—major paving work is about to impact one of the city’s busiest east-west corridors.

Starting Monday, April 14, the City of Fort Collins will begin asphalt resurfacing on East Harmony Road, stretching from McMurry Avenue to College Avenue (U.S. Highway 287). The project is part of the city’s ongoing Street Maintenance Program and is expected to last approximately five weeks, weather permitting.

What to Expect

Lane closures will be active during construction.

Changing traffic patterns may affect daily commutes.

may affect daily commutes. Access to homes and businesses will remain open.

Work hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend and off-hour work may be scheduled to speed up progress.

City officials suggest that drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays, especially during peak hours.

Stay Informed

Live and work along East Harmony? Stay ahead of the traffic by visiting the city’s official Harmony Road project page. For updates on all road construction projects in Fort Collins, head to fcgov.com/construction.

You can also call the City of Fort Collins Streets Department directly at 970-221-6615 for more information.

As always, stay safe, drive cautiously, and plan ahead.

For more updates on traffic, local infrastructure, and Northern Colorado news, visit us at northfortynews.com.