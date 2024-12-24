Fort Collins Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Child Abuse in High-Stakes Standoff

A jury has convicted Colten Sirio of multiple felony charges, including first-degree kidnapping, menacing, and child abuse, following a harrowing February 7th standoff near City Park Avenue and West Elizabeth Street in Fort Collins. The incident, which involved a firearm, a female victim, and two young children in a stroller, ended with no harm to the victims thanks to the swift response of Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

The Incident

On the day of the crime, FCPS officers were alerted to a suspicious man walking alongside a woman pushing a stroller. Upon arrival, officers identified the man as Colten Sirio, already wanted on an active warrant. When officers attempted to arrest Sirio, he brandished a firearm, pointing it at the woman and threatening her life. Refusing to comply with law enforcement commands, Sirio escalated the situation by holding the woman at gunpoint while continuing to walk.

As the standoff unfolded, an officer fired a single shot, striking Sirio in the shoulder. He was then arrested, and the victims, including the two children, were safely rescued. Following protocol, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office activated the 8th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to investigate the officer’s actions, later deemed justified by the District Attorney’s Office.

The Trial

The trial, which began on December 10th, showcased extensive evidence, including video footage of the standoff, phone calls from the victim, and the recovered firearm. Prosecutors Dave Cheval and Lara Maierhofer, specializing in special victims and domestic violence cases, argued that Sirio’s actions demonstrated a clear disregard for human life and safety.

After deliberation, the jury found Sirio guilty of the following charges:

Three counts of First-Degree Kidnapping (F2): Each carrying a mandatory sentence of 16–48 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) and fines up to $1,000,000.

Sentencing and Community Impact

Because Sirio was on parole at the time of the offenses, the charges fall into the aggravated range, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 72 years and a potential maximum of 216 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for February 3rd, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. in Courtroom 3B.

This case underscores the diligence of Fort Collins law enforcement and the judicial system in protecting the community. District Attorney Gordon P. McLaughlin commended the coordinated efforts of the police and prosecutors, stating, “This outcome reflects our commitment to ensuring justice and safety for the residents of Larimer and Jackson counties.”

Moving Forward

Residents are reminded that collaboration between law enforcement and the community is crucial in addressing violent crimes. For more information on this case or others, visit Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

Have tips or concerns? Contact the DA’s Office at (970) 498-7200 or email [email protected].