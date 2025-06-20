Fort Collins ‘Marijuana Minister’ Arrested for Alleged Sales to Teens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say man used church name and social media to distribute marijuana to minors across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), with support from the Loveland Police SWAT team, arrested a Fort Collins man on June 19 for allegedly using a church alias and social media to sell marijuana to minors.

Garett Van Mullins, 34, was taken into custody on a Class 3 felony charge of Unlawful Distribution of Marijuana to a Minor. According to police, Van Mullins used the aliases “420 Minister” and “I Am Foundation Church” on social media to promote and sell marijuana illegally to teens in Fort Collins and other Front Range communities.

Garett Van Mullins

“This case highlights the evolving ways drugs can reach our kids through technology,” said FCPS Marijuana Enforcement Officer Jim Lenderts. “We appreciate the community’s help in keeping our youth safe.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information or who knows if their teenager may have interacted with Van Mullins to contact Officer Lenderts at (970) 416-2949 or [email protected].

Authorities remind the public that charges are accusations and that the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

LEARN MORE

For updates or to report information, visit fcgov.com/police