Zesty One-Pot Sausage Primavera Brings Gourmet to the Family Table

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something about a home-cooked meal that brings a family together, especially when it’s bursting with flavor, requires just one pot, and doesn’t take an hour to make.

I recently tried the Zesty One-Pot Sausage Primavera from Passanante’s Home Food Service, and I have to tell you—it felt like we had a chef in our kitchen.

Home Dining, Reimagined

Let me set the scene. It was Tuesday evening. My sons had just come in from the backyard, dirt on their jeans, big grins on their faces. I was juggling work, school pickup, and the endless list of to-dos. But I still wanted to put something wholesome and satisfying on the table.

Enter Passanante’s.

This isn’t your typical grocery delivery. These are individually portioned, flash-frozen, premium-quality proteins and sides—restaurant-grade ingredients that are ready when you are. The spicy Italian sausage in this dish contained no fillers and had just the right amount of kick. Paired with colorful bell peppers, zucchini, onion, and garlic, it cooked up quickly and filled the house with a mouthwatering aroma.

A Simple, Flavorful Recipe

Here’s the beauty of this recipe (and why it’s now on repeat in my household):

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Simple Ingredients: You probably have most of these pantry staples on hand—olive oil, chicken broth, and Parmesan cheese—making this a great last-minute dinner idea.

You probably have most of these pantry staples on hand—olive oil, chicken broth, and Parmesan cheese—making this a great last-minute dinner idea. Quick Prep Time: With a bit of chopping and slicing, you’ll have this dish ready in about 30 minutes.

With a bit of chopping and slicing, you’ll have this dish ready in about 30 minutes. A balanced meal: protein from the chicken sausages, carbs from the pasta, and nutrients from fresh zucchini and tomatoes create a wholesome, satisfying dish.

from the chicken sausages, carbs from the pasta, and nutrients from fresh zucchini and tomatoes create a wholesome, satisfying dish. One-Pot Magic: Everything cooks in a single pot, saving you time on dishes and allowing flavors to meld beautifully.

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

12 oz Italian-style chicken sausages, sliced

1 cup diced onion

½ tsp salt

2 tsp minced garlic

¼ tsp crushed red pepper (optional)

4 cups chicken broth

8 oz Radiatore pasta (or any small pasta)

2 cups chopped zucchini

2 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

Method:

Sear the Chicken Sausages

Start by heating a teaspoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sliced Italian-style chicken sausages and cook until golden brown—about 5-7 minutes. This step caramelizes the sausages, adding depth to the dish. Remove them from the pot and set aside. Build Your Flavor Base

In the same pot, sauté diced onion, salt, and garlic until the onion turns translucent, about 3-4 minutes. For a little heat, add some crushed red pepper flakes and cook for an additional minute. This aromatic base sets the tone for the dish. Cook the Pasta

Pour in 4 cups of chicken broth and bring it to a boil. Stir in 8 ounces of Radiatore pasta (or your favorite small pasta). Let it cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Add Fresh Veggies

Add the chopped zucchini and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes, or until tender. The zucchini adds a fresh, slightly sweet flavor and a pop of color. Bring It All Together

Stir in the lemon juice, half of the Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and the browned chicken sausages. Let everything cook for an additional 2 minutes, allowing the tomatoes to soften slightly and the flavors to blend. Finish with Freshness

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the chopped basil for a burst of herbaceous flavor. Garnish with the remaining Parmesan cheese before serving.

‍This dish is delightful on its own, but it pairs well with crusty bread or a simple side salad for a more elaborate meal. For a touch of indulgence, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil or sprinkle with freshly cracked black pepper.

The combination of zesty chicken sausages, tender pasta, and fresh vegetables creates a balanced dish that’s both comforting and light. Lemon juice and basil bring brightness, while Parmesan cheese ties everything together with its rich, savory notes.

Everything came together in under 30 minutes. I only used one pot, and cleanup was a breeze, which, if you’re a parent, is half the victory.

The kids? They devoured it. And I didn’t feel guilty because it wasn’t fast food. It was real food.

Why Passanante’s Works for My Family

We live fast-paced lives, but that doesn’t mean we should sacrifice quality. Passanante’s provides:

Convenience – Your freezer becomes your pantry.

– Your freezer becomes your pantry. Nutrition – No dyes, chemicals, or preservatives.

– No dyes, chemicals, or preservatives. Flavor – Premium proteins and sauces that beat store-bought every time.

Their satisfaction guarantee and 100+ years of family-run excellence mean we know we’re getting the best. I’m not a salesman—I’m a dad who wants good food on the table with minimal stress.

Ready to Try It?

We’ve partnered with Passanante’s to bring an exclusive offer to North Forty News readers:

Get $200 OFF your first food order — enough for several family meals, delivered to your door.

It’s not a subscription or a gimmick. It’s simply a better way to feed your family, with food that’s always ready when you are.

👉 Visit NorthFortyNews.com/publishersplate to claim your offer, view other recipes, and start eating better today.