Fort Collins Officer-Involved Shooting: Suspect and Deputy Wounded

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fort Collins that occurred on the afternoon of March 10, 2025.

Suspect Flees on Motorcycle, Exchanges Gunfire with Deputies

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 2 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop an off-road motorcyclist for traffic violations. The male suspect refused to stop and fled onto the bike path in Edora Park, prompting deputies—who were also on motorcycles—to pursue him.

After stopping, the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies before falling to the ground. Despite commands to surrender, the suspect did not comply. Due to his close proximity to his firearm, deputies formed a contact team and deployed a K9 unit to pull him away from the weapon. Law enforcement then provided first aid on-site before transporting him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Deputy Wounded, Investigation Underway

One Larimer County deputy suffered a gunshot wound during the incident and was transported to a hospital, where he is currently recovering. No additional injuries have been reported.

The Loveland Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation. Officials urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement to contact Detective Hooper at 970-962-2032. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County by calling 970-221-6868 or visiting stopcriminals.org.

For breaking news and updates in Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News.