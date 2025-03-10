Windsor Police Urge Gun Owners to Secure Firearms Amid Rise in Thefts

WINDSOR, CO – The Windsor Police Department is sounding the alarm on a rising trend in firearm thefts from vehicles and reminding gun owners of Colorado’s firearm storage law.

Under Colorado Revised Statute 18-12-114.5, firearm owners must follow specific guidelines when leaving firearms unattended in a vehicle:

Secure firearms in a hard-sided, locked container or compartment.

Store them out of plain sight.

Ensure they are properly secured to prevent unauthorized access.

Failure to comply with this law can result in a Class 2 misdemeanor, which may carry fines and up to 120 days in jail.

Community Safety First

Properly securing firearms not only ensures compliance with the law but also helps prevent theft and unauthorized access, making Windsor a safer place for everyone. The Windsor Police Department urges residents to take extra precautions:

Always lock your vehicle before leaving it unattended.

Remove firearms and valuables when possible.

Report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

While officers continue to investigate recent firearm thefts, community cooperation is crucial in reducing these incidents.

For more details on firearm storage laws, visit the Colorado General Assembly website here.

