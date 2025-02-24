Fort Collins Police Investigate Severe Late-Night Crash on Shields Street

FORT COLLINS, CO – Fort Collins Police are investigating a serious late-night crash that left one man in critical condition and led to a separate DUI arrest. The incident occurred just before midnight on February 22, 2025, near the intersection of South Shields Street and West Laurel Street.

Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves Driver in Critical Condition

Authorities responded to reports of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck colliding with a tree on the southwest corner of the intersection. Upon arrival, officers discovered the heavily damaged vehicle and its sole occupant—an adult male—suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate that the truck was traveling southbound on Shields Street when it struck a curb and lost control, ultimately colliding with a second tree further down the road. Police suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

Second DUI Incident Occurs at Crash Scene

While officers were securing the accident scene, a separate, unrelated DUI crash occurred. A Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) patrol vehicle—stationary with emergency lights activated—was struck by another vehicle. The patrol car had been positioned to protect investigators working on foot.

The driver of the second vehicle was contacted by officers, and following a DUI investigation, was arrested for driving under the influence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this secondary crash.

Authorities Emphasize Dangers of Impaired Driving

“Impaired driving of any kind poses a dangerous threat to everyone on our roadways. It is every driver’s responsibility to ensure they are safe and sober before getting behind the wheel,” said Lieutenant Kevin Cronin, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

South Shields Street remained closed between Birch Street and West Plum Street for approximately 4.5 hours as officers conducted their investigation.

Police Seeking Witnesses

Anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken with authorities is urged to contact Officer Philip Morris at (970) 221-6842.

For more updates on breaking news in Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.