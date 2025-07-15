Fort Collins Police Launches Blue Envelope Program to Support Neurodivergent Drivers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New initiative enhances communication and safety during traffic stops

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Police Services is taking steps to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with communication-related disabilities by introducing the Blue Envelope Program—a statewide initiative designed to foster understanding, safety, and accessibility during traffic stops.

The program provides a distinct blue envelope that serves as a visual indicator to officers that a driver may have a communication barrier. The envelope includes clear instructions for both the officer and the driver. Individuals can use it to store key documents—such as a driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance—along with a note explaining their specific communication needs.

The Blue Envelope Program (Photo provided by Fort Collins Police)

To help introduce and evaluate the program locally, Fort Collins Police recently partnered with Fit2Drive, a nonprofit supporting neurodiverse drivers, to conduct a mock traffic stop. This event offered neurodivergent participants a chance to experience a simulated encounter and become more familiar with how to use the blue envelope effectively. Fit2Drive is online at www.fitnesstodrive.org.

Blue envelopes are available to the public at the front desk of the Fort Collins Police building, located at 2221 Timberline Road. Participation in the program is completely voluntary, and no personal information is collected or stored by the department.

This initiative is part of Fort Collins Police’s broader efforts to build a more inclusive and accessible community for all residents.

Call to Action:

To learn more or to request a Blue Envelope, visit the Fort Collins Police building in person. For additional information on neurodivergent driving support, visit fitnesstodrive.org.