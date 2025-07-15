Three Rescues in One Day: Larimer County Crews Respond to Hikers in Distress

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Volunteers and first responders from across Northern Colorado team up for three simultaneous wilderness missions

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A surge in summer outdoor activity led to a trio of emergency rescue operations on Wednesday, July 10, as multiple hikers and a fisherman encountered medical issues in remote parts of Larimer County. From Crosier Mountain to Greyrock Trail and Corral Creek, search and rescue teams responded to three separate incidents within hours of each other, showcasing the region’s coordinated emergency response capabilities.

The first call came in around 2 p.m. when Loveland Dispatch was alerted to a hiker experiencing a medical emergency near Crosier Mountain. Dispatchers used RapidSOS technology to pinpoint the hiker’s location. A multi-agency team—including Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Emergency Services, Phantom Canyon fire crew, the U.S. Forest Service, and Thompson Valley EMS—responded quickly. The patient was stabilized and airlifted by a UCHealth LifeLine helicopter to an area hospital.

Search and Rescue Operations (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

An hour later, at 3:30 p.m., a second emergency was reported at the top of the Greyrock Trail, where a hiker had fallen and slid nearly 100 feet down a rock face. LCSO Emergency Services, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Inc. (LCSAR), and UCHealth’s Special Operations Rescue Team hiked in and began treating the patient. A LifeLine helicopter, dispatched from Cheyenne due to the other concurrent missions, dropped in rescue personnel. The hiker sustained minor injuries and was able to walk out with the team’s help, reaching the trailhead around 9:50 p.m.

Search and Rescue Operations (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The third incident was reported at 4:45 p.m., when a fisherman near Corral Creek began experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion and altitude sickness. His companion hiked back to a vehicle and drove to the nearest 911 call box. LCSO personnel and LCSAR volunteers reached the patient on foot, administered care, and assisted him in navigating the rugged terrain back to the trailhead, ultimately completing the rescue near midnight.

Search and Rescue Operations (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Larimer County officials emphasized that no one is ever charged for search and rescue operations, regardless of the scale or resources involved. Costs may still apply for medical transport or hospital services, but public agencies and dedicated volunteers support the rescue efforts themselves.

“These rescues are possible because of the tireless work of volunteer organizations like Larimer County Search and Rescue and Larimer Dive Rescue,” said a spokesperson for LCSO. “We’re grateful to all who stepped up during a very busy day to ensure everyone made it home safely.”

For more on search and rescue services or to learn about supporting local teams, visit larimersar.org.

Information provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.