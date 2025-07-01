Fort Collins Seeks Public Input on Noise Ordinance Updates

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City survey asks residents to share how noise affects their lives

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As Fort Collins continues to grow and evolve, city officials are inviting residents to share their thoughts on how everyday noise affects their lives. Through a new initiative titled Sound in the City, the City of Fort Collins has launched a community survey to guide potential updates to its longstanding Noise Ordinance.

The current ordinance sets quiet hours and sound limits by zoning district and includes exceptions for everyday activities such as yard maintenance, construction, and public events. Now, with changing demographics and evolving expectations, city leaders are seeking input to ensure that noise regulations accurately reflect the community’s needs and values.

“Sound in the City is about listening—to our environment and to each other,” said Lori Schwarz, Deputy Director of Planning, Development and Transportation. “We encourage all residents to take a few minutes to share their thoughts so we can make informed, community-driven decisions about how noise is managed across Fort Collins.”

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish and is designed to be quick and easy to complete.

To participate in the survey, visit fcgov.com/SoundInTheCity.

Source: City of Fort Collins