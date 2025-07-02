Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Steps Up DUI Patrols for Fourth of July Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT, Local Agencies Aim to Prevent Impaired Driving Crashes During Deadliest Travel Season

LARIMER COUNTY — With the Fourth of July fast approaching, local and state law enforcement agencies across Northern Colorado are gearing up for a targeted DUI enforcement campaign. From July 2 to July 7, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol, and 51 law enforcement agencies — including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Collins Police — will take part in “The Heat Is On” DUI enforcement period.

Expect to see increased saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and more officers on the roads as part of this high-visibility effort to keep roadways safe during what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

Last July was the deadliest month of 2024 for impaired driving-related fatalities in Colorado, with 28 lives lost. Since July 2019, July has consistently ranked among the top three months for impaired driving crashes. This year, 82 people statewide have already died in crashes involving impaired drivers, though that figure marks a 15% decrease compared to the same time last year.

In Northern Colorado, recent enforcement efforts are already showing impact. During CDOT’s recent Summer Blitz DUI campaign, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office led the state with 40 DUI arrests, while Fort Collins Police reported 29 arrests.

“Make a plan for your Fourth of July festivities and avoid impaired driving at all costs,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A DUI or impaired driving crash is life-altering. Never put yourself or others at risk.”

To help prevent impaired driving, The Wilhite Law Firm is offering $20 reimbursement credits for Uber or Lyft rides between July 3 and 6 as part of its Holiday Rideshare Program.

CDOT is also reminding drivers of the legal consequences of refusing DUI tests under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law. By driving in Colorado, you consent to toxicology testing if arrested for DUI, and refusal is both illegal and a growing concern among law enforcement.

Tips for hosting a safe Fourth of July gathering include:

Collecting car keys and encouraging designated drivers or ride-share use

Cutting off alcohol service two hours before the event ends

Offering non-alcoholic options and plenty of food

Intervening when necessary to prevent impaired guests from driving

Since 2019, 31 people have died in Colorado during the Independence Day period in crashes involving impaired drivers.

For more information, including safety tips, enforcement schedules, and resources on Colorado DUI laws, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com, codot.gov/choosetotest, or NoDUIColorado.org.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation