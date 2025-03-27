Fort Collins Teacher Arrested Following Sexual Assault Investigation

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO — March 27, 2025 — A local high school teacher has been arrested after Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) investigated a report of sexual assault involving a former juvenile.

Police say the investigation began on February 18, 2025, when a report was filed about an incident that took place in 2022. Detectives from the FCPS Crimes Against Persons Unit identified the suspect as David Miles (DOB: 09/24/1976), who was a teacher at Fort Collins High School at the time.

Investigators determined that Miles allegedly initiated contact with the victim through a smartphone app, and over time, the two exchanged explicit messages and images. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the reported interactions. According to police, the case escalated when Miles met the victim in person at her Fort Collins residence and engaged in sexual contact.

A search warrant for Miles’ phone revealed evidence supporting the allegations. Police arrested him on March 27, 2025, and booked him into the Larimer County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Sexual Assault – Class 6 Felony (1 count)

– Class 6 Felony (1 count) Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Class 5 Felony (2 counts)

– Class 5 Felony (2 counts) Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Class 3 Felony (1 count)

“Protecting youth from any type of sexual exploitation and assault is incredibly important to both our community and Fort Collins Police,” said Lieutenant Sara Lynd, who oversees the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “I’m grateful for the work our detectives did on this case.”

Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with additional information or who may have had similar experiences involving Miles is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Dean at (970) 221-6580.

Community Reminder

Fort Collins Police reminds the public that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For official updates and safety resources, visit the Fort Collins Police Services website.

Stay informed with local public safety and breaking news at northfortynews.com.