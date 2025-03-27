Ali Farokhmanesh Promoted to Head Coach of CSU Men’s Basketball

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Ali Farokhmanesh, long recognized for his clutch play and leadership on the sidelines, has been named the 21st head coach in Colorado State University men’s basketball history. After seven seasons on staff, including most recently as associate head coach, Farokhmanesh now takes the helm of a program he helped elevate to national prominence.

“I am thrilled that Ali will continue leading our men’s basketball program, now as head coach,” said CSU Director of Athletics John Weber. “His relentless attitude, ability to connect with people, and commitment to building a championship culture make him the right person to guide us forward.”

From Assistant to Architect of Success

Farokhmanesh has been instrumental in CSU’s resurgence over the past several years. During his time on the sidelines, the Rams:

Made three NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2024, 2025)

Reached the semifinals of the 2021 NIT

Captured CSU’s first Mountain West Tournament title in 22 years

His leadership has also helped develop top-tier talent, including NBA players David Roddy, Isaiah Stevens, and Nique Clifford. Under his guidance, CSU has maintained the longest active streak in the conference with seven consecutive First Team All-Mountain West selections.

“I want to thank President Amy Parsons, John Weber, and the entire CSU community for this incredible opportunity,” Farokhmanesh said. “Fort Collins has become home for my family, and I’m honored to continue building on the strong foundation that’s been laid here.”

A Legacy of Leadership — On and Off the Court

Before CSU, Farokhmanesh worked under former head coach Niko Medved at Drake University and held key development roles at the University of Nebraska. His coaching style blends strategic thinking with a deep emphasis on mentorship and player development, making him a favorite among student-athletes and fans alike.

A former star player at Northern Iowa, Farokhmanesh etched his name in March Madness history with a legendary 3-pointer that eliminated top-seeded Kansas in 2010, propelling UNI to the Sweet 16. He went on to play professionally in Europe before beginning his coaching career.

Now, with roots firmly planted in the Fort Collins community, Farokhmanesh and his family — wife Mallory, sons Tai, Liam, Luka, and daughter Mila — are embracing this new chapter.

Community Welcome: Press Conference March 28

Rams fans are invited to meet Coach Farokhmanesh at an introductory press conference on Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. inside Moby Arena. The event is open to the public.

For ongoing updates, visit the CSU Athletics website and follow the Rams on Twitter.

