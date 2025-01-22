Fossil Ridge Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges: Police Seek Additional Information

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

A Fossil Ridge High School teacher in Fort Collins has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child. Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as the investigation continues.

In May 2024, staff members from Poudre School District (PSD) reported a colleague’s alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student to the Larimer County Department of Human Services. The teacher, identified as Brendan Gallagher, 49 (born July 30, 1975), is accused of victimizing a student in 2015 while teaching at Fossil Ridge High School.

Details of the Investigation

Detectives from Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPU) identified the victim during their investigation and collaborated with the Criminal Impact Unit to apprehend Gallagher on Thursday, January 16, 2025. He has been charged with a Class 4 felony—Sexual Assault on a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust. Gallagher posted a $200,000 cash or surety bond the following day.

School District Response

Poudre School District placed Gallagher on administrative leave immediately after the allegations surfaced. PSD has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation. Gallagher previously held a similar teaching position in Berthoud, raising concerns that additional victims or witnesses may exist.

How to Help the Investigation

FCPS encourages anyone who may have been affected by Gallagher’s actions or has relevant information about this case to contact Detective Brandon Wootan at [email protected].

If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, you can seek support through organizations like RAINN or the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Reminder: Presumption of Innocence

Authorities emphasize that charges are accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Due to the involvement of juvenile victims, additional details cannot be disclosed under statutory protections.

A Community Call to Action

As Northern Colorado processes this alarming news, the focus remains on supporting those impacted and ensuring the safety of local students. For the latest updates on this case and other community news, visit North Forty News.

This is a developing story; check back for updates as they become available.