Kidnapping Investigation Leads to Arrests in Loveland

Two Aurora residents have been arrested in connection with a harrowing kidnapping and assault involving a 55-year-old Loveland resident. On Sunday, January 19, the Loveland Police Department (LPD) executed warrants for the arrests of 28-year-old Orlando Josue Lemus Ortiz and 26-year-old Maryori Marisol Garcia Bonilla. The arrests follow a swift investigation into the shocking crime.

The incident began when the victim was allegedly kidnapped, robbed, and assaulted before being abandoned in a Loveland neighborhood. Despite severe injuries, the victim managed to find help, and emergency services were called. Due to the extent of the injuries, the victim required immediate medical care.

Investigation and Arrests

LPD’s Patrol members and Criminal Investigations Division acted quickly, identifying Lemus Ortiz and Garcia Bonilla as suspects. Both individuals were known to the victim, which aided investigators in connecting them to the crime. Detectives tracked the suspects to Aurora, where they were apprehended without incident.

The suspects were booked into Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including:

A bond hearing for Lemus Ortiz and Garcia Bonilla is expected later today, as proceedings were delayed by Monday’s Federal holiday.

Call for Information

LPD is urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact their Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or reach out to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at larimer.crimestoppersweb.com.

Additional Resources

For booking photos or further case details, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Records Department.

Community Reassurance

While the investigation continues, LPD emphasizes that the arrests underscore their commitment to keeping Loveland residents safe. The department remains vigilant and encourages the community to come forward with any helpful details.

Editor’s Note: All charges are allegations, and the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.