Loveland City Council Accepts Resignation of City Manager

The Loveland City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Steve Adams during the Jan. 16, 2024, regular City Council meeting, approving an amended separation agreement by a 7-2 vote. Adams’ resignation takes effect Feb. 2.

The approved separation agreement gives nine months of pay and benefits, including all earned entitlements like unused time off, per the City’s policy for any employee leaving. The package is $297,321.09, with $86,584.48 of that being made entitlements. The new agreement exceeds the terms of the city manager’s current contract, which states that upon termination of employment for any reason other than “for cause,” the City would be obligated to provide six months’ salary, benefits, and earned entitlements.

Adams has dedicated over 30 years to the City of Loveland, starting as a senior civil engineer in 1994. He advanced through roles such as water utilities manager and interim power operations manager before becoming Loveland Water and Power director in 2011. In 2016, Adams was appointed city manager.

“As a public servant in Loveland for the past 30 years, I take pride in the City’s efforts to achieve major milestones, navigate substantial changes, and develop creative methods to manage community programs and services for our thriving community. Collaborating with local leaders, community partners, wonderful colleagues, and residents has been fulfilling, and I thank everyone who has been part of this journey for the past three decades,” said Adams. “I want to recognize the commitment and professionalism of our employees and leadership from our Executive Team for what they have achieved and will accomplish going forward. Our community is in good hands as the City Council and City employees continue vital work for a strong future in Loveland.”

Loveland’s City Charter requires the City Council to appoint the acting city manager role to a qualified City employee. Following the council’s direction, the City will immediately begin identifying interested, eligible internal candidates to present at the Jan. 23, 2024, City Council Special meeting for the council’s review, selection, and possible appointment.