The City wants your input on future land use scenarios for the Hughes Stadium Site. The City is holding focus groups with stakeholders and asking for continued input on this site to supplement the feedback received from the community to date. This input will be shared with City Council in the form of future land use scenarios that balance priorities and needs, in early 2023. Please share your thoughts on the Future of the Hughes Stadium Site by completing a short survey. The survey is open until January 31.

The survey can be found at ourcity.fcgov.com/future-of-hughes.