Garage Fire Contained at Loveland Home, Investigation Underway

Quick response keeps blaze limited to garage on Brittany Court; no cause determined yet
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
LOVELAND, Colo. – A quick response by firefighters Tuesday afternoon prevented a residential structure fire from spreading beyond a home’s garage in west Loveland.
Around 2 p.m., Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a reported structure fire in the 1400 block of Brittany Court. Crews quickly brought the blaze under control, containing it to the garage and preventing it from extending into the rest of the residence.
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority thanked Berthoud Fire Protection District, Loveland Police Department, and Thompson Valley EMS for assisting at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or damage estimates were immediately released.
Source: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority
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