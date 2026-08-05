Man Accused of Destroying Five Greeley Gunshot Detection Devices

22-year-old faces felony charges after alleged vandalism of city-owned public safety equipment

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after Greeley Police say he used a crowbar to destroy five city-owned gunshot detection devices in central Greeley.

Community Message

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to the area of 12th Avenue and 15th Street following reports of vandalism involving public safety equipment. Witnesses reported seeing a man walking with a crowbar.

Police located Patrick Muniz, 22, who matched the witness description and was carrying a crowbar. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers also found one damaged gunshot detection sensor nearby. A subsequent investigation determined that five devices had been vandalized throughout the area.

The solar-powered gunshot detection sensors are mounted on utility poles and streetlights. When multiple sensors detect an impulse sound, the system uses acoustic triangulation to help identify the location of possible gunfire, allowing officers to respond more quickly.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Muniz was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges including Class 5 felony criminal mischief, theft, and tampering with physical evidence.

“The Greeley Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy for vandalism,” the department said in a statement. “Acts of criminal mischief damage our community’s property, waste public resources and diminish the quality of life for all residents.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Boren at 970-350-9680.

Source: Greeley Police Department

Stay Informed on Northern Colorado Public Safety From breaking crime news and emergency alerts to local government and community updates, North Forty News keeps you connected to the stories affecting Northern Colorado. Become a Supporting Member