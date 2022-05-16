Get Your Float Ready for the 100th Greeley Stampede Parade

It’s time to get creative and build an award-winning parade entry! Join the Greeley Stampede to celebrate our nation’s independence and 100 years of the community event by participating in the Independence Day Parade hosted by UNC on Monday, July 4, 2022.

More than 120 businesses and organizations from the Rocky Mountain region will showcase their best floats, marching bands, equestrian entries, and patriotism. This year’s theme is Celebrating 100 Years, so the expectation is to go back in time when chicken wire, tissue paper, and personal flair were the way to go. The Greeley Stampede will be presenting four category awards with cash donations and prizes including:

-Best Marching Band: Music that enhances the theme being presented

-Best Overall Float: Demonstrated use of traditional float building techniques. Points will be given to floats that completely cover the sides of their floats and have an entertaining piece on the float bed.

-The Patriot Award: Demonstration of a patriotic theme befitting Independence Day and/or a demonstration

of our western heritage.

-Ebba Mae Granat Memorial Award: $1,000 donation for the best representation of youth 4-H spirit or marching band

Following the conclusion of the parade, the Greeley Stampede will be asking the community to select the UNC Community Fan Pick. The Top-15 floats will be selected by the parade judges and then the community will vote via Facebook to pick the UNC Community Fan Pick.

The parade is one of the biggest community traditions, so make sure your parade entry is top-notch. Plus, this year’s parade will be live-streamed in partnership with 9NEWS for an even bigger nationwide audience! More details to follow.

Registration

The cost to register is $100 per entry. The standard entry length has a maximum length of 80 feet with additional space costing $20 per every additional 10’ and a maximum of 160’.

Youth non-profit community organizations can apply for a registration fee variance by contacting Parade Lead Stephen Walker by May 1, 2022. Fee variance is limited to the first five (5) requests along with their completed registrations.

Registration for the Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade is available online at www.GreeleyStampede.org/p/paraderegistration and will be open until May 13, 2022.

Volunteer Today

Volunteers are needed to help produce one of the largest 4th of July parades in the country. Responsibilities and tasks may include parade check-in, entry staging, rules enforcement, monitoring street barricades, banner holders, and cleanup. Selected non-profit organization groups may be eligible for a donation for volunteering.

Please contact Parade Lead Stephen Walker with any questions via email at parades@greeleystampede.org or by phone at 970-590-7298.