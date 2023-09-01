Glider Crashes Near Wellington

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities are investigating a fatal glider crash.

On August 31, 2023, around 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report that an aircraft had crashed on private property in the Rawhide Flats area. Wellington Fire Protection District also responded to assist. First responders located a fixed-wing, single-seat glider with a sole adult occupant, who was deceased.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine what factors contributed to the crash. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s name and cause and manner of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.