Lyric to Host One Time Screen Event The Marshmallow Mystery Tour

Don’t miss this one-time screening at The Lyric of the dark comedy fairytale that won Best Comedy Feature at Kevin Smith’s Smodcastle Film Festival, Audience Award for Top Feature at San Francisco’s Warped Dimension Festival, and countless other awards worldwide. Director Matthew Beals will be in attendance for a Q&A after the showing.

The Marshmallow Mystery Tour was written, shot, and directed by two brothers who went undercover at candy landmarks across America. It breaks down the boundary between feature film and documentary to offer the first-ever docu-fairytale. Blessed by Willy Wonka himself, Gene Wilder, who caught a glimpse of the project as it began, this is a new kind of comedy for a new era.