Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks – May/June 2022

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

Here are upcoming events for Wellington. Be sure to mark your calendar and participate in these activities. You’ll have a great time!

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce announces their Spring Membership Orientation to be held from 8:30 – 9:30 on May 24th at First National Bank at 4100 Harrison Ave. This is a perfect opportunity for new members (or existing members who want to network and welcome newcomers) to learn about their membership benefits and meet the Chamber Board of Directors. Cinnamon Decadence will provide warm cinnamon rolls to go with the coffee being served.

Town-Wide Yard Sale

The Town of Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) invites you to participate in the annual Town-Wide Yard Sale on June 4, 2022.If you are interested in having a yard sale at your property and would like to be included on the Town map for the event, please submit your information by May 31 using the link below:https://forms.gle/KVR9cj2TH47B5h8X8

Event maps will be available online on at welligntoncolorado.gov, shared on social media, and printed copies will be available for pick up in person at the Wellington Public Library June 1 – 4 during regular hours.

Town Clean Up Dumpsters

Clean-Up Dumpsters will be available to residents free of charge on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 am – 2 pm. The dumpsters will be located on the east side of 6th Street across from the current Wellington Middle School. These dumpsters are not for disposal of paint, batteries, tires, appliances, furniture, or hazardous waste items such as pesticides or other chemicals, additionally, no construction site waste. Items cannot exceed one cubic yard. Dumpster Diverz is sponsoring this event.

Wellington Brew Fest

Tickets went on sale May 11 for the annual Wellington Brew Fest on June 4, 2022. BEER FOR A CAUSE. Profits from Wellington Brewfest will benefit the Wellington Main Street Program. By partnering with organizations and leaders at the local, state, and national level, the Wellington Main Street Program protects the historic character of downtown and promotes shared prosperity. Buy tickets here https://wellingtonbrewfest.com/

Fourth of July

Registration is now open for parade entries and vendors for Wellington’s Annual 4th of July celebration. 2022 Fourth of July Vendor Pre-Registration Form is available now. Vendors interested in pre-registering for the 2022 4th of July Festival should complete this form: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/town-of-wellingtons-4th-of-july-celebration

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Networking Meeting

Hope Hartman, Executive Director of Larimer County SBDC will speak about resources for small businesses through Larimer County Small Business Development Council (SMDC). Hope has a wealth of experience starting and running businesses, both small and large, and will share her experiences with the Chamber group. 7:30 AM at Sparge Brewing, June 7.

Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament

On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”