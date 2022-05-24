Berthoud Day Returns after Two Year Hiatus

May Soricelli | Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce

The Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) is delighted to make several announcements regarding this year’s Berthoud Day event. We are so proud of our community and business community for weathering the storms of the last two years, and it’s time to come together, celebrate, and support each other and the amazing town we are privileged to work and live in!

We are happy to announce that we will be able to have a full-scale Berthoud Day event this year after two years of not being able to have the event! Berthoud Day will be held on its traditional date, the first Saturday of June, which is June 4.

The parade will take place at 11 am on Mountain Avenue. We have decided to relocate the main event, which will take place from Noon to 9 pm at the historic Waggener Farm Park in Berthoud, 1000 North Berthoud Parkway. The new location will facilitate having ample space and resources for businesses to be highlighted, more activities, and make room for the wonderful existing residents, those who have joined our community, as well as our neighboring communities!

The event will have live music, including well-known artists such as The Don Elwood Big Band & Chris Daniels, in addition to a Berthoud Talent Show, dance performances, and DJ Lil Coop! There will be many food trucks, local beer, wine, and cider vendors, dozens of artisan and business vendors, and a kid zone. We will also have an old-fashioned pie-eating contest and an old-time baseball game!

One of the enhancements to our Berthoud Day event is that we are working with a skilled parade coordinator to make this year’s parade more organized, professional, and even more memorable. We look forward to showcasing our amazing local businesses and organizations during the parade and making our historic downtown shine!

During this time of transition, we are eager to collaborate and work together as we honor our history, celebrate our resiliency, and support our local businesses and organizations. It’s going to be an amazing event!

While collaborating with the Waggener family and the Berthoud Historical Society we were able to uncover the amazing history of the Waggener Farm, including an event that started back in 1925 called the “Pioneers of the Little Thompson Picnic,” that was held in several locations throughout town which included Waggener Farm Park. This event was held bringing Berthoud families together to celebrate Berthoud and the beginning of summer! We are excited to do the very same thing on that property nearly 100 years later!