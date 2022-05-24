Today’s Weather: 5/24/22

Hello Northern Colorado! It will be cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|43
|57
|36
|Berthoud
|0
|42
|59
|37
|Fort Collins
|5
|41
|58
|38
|Greeley
|3
|42
|58
|37
|Laporte
|2
|43
|58
|38
|Livermore
|1
|45
|54
|35
|Loveland
|2
|42
|58
|38
|Red Feather Lakes
|1
|36
|43
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|2
|41
|57
|38
|Wellington
|0
|44
|57
|37
|Windsor
|0
|43
|58
|37
|*As of May 24, 2022 7:50am
