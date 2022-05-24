Today’s Weather: 5/24/22

May 24, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! It will be cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 43 57 36
Berthoud 0 42 59 37
Fort Collins 5 41 58 38
Greeley 3 42 58 37
Laporte 2 43 58 38
Livermore 1 45 54 35
Loveland 2 42 58 38
Red Feather Lakes 1 36 43 29
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 2 41 57 38
Wellington 0 44 57 37
Windsor 0 43 58 37
*As of May 24, 2022 7:50am

