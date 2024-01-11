Windsor Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Windsor.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 4:21 pm, Weld County Regional Communications Center dispatched the Windsor Police Department to the AmercInn in Windsor, located at 7645 Westgate Dr., for a report of a disturbance at the hotel. Witnesses on the scene reported the suspect was armed with a weapon. Windsor Severance Fire Rescue responded to the hotel for a report of a fire alarm at the same location.

Officers on the scene attempted contact with the suspect. Officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Several area law enforcement agencies responded, and the suspect was safely taken into custody. No injuries have been reported, and there is no threat to the public now.

Loveland Police Department is the lead investigating agency. Any further communication, including the suspect’s identity, will be sent out through the Loveland Police Department.