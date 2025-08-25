High-Speed Chase in Loveland Ends with Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Motorcyclist linked to robbery and drug possession after fleeing police

LOVELAND, Colo. (August 24, 2025) – A high-speed pursuit in Loveland ended with a crash, foot chase, and eventual arrest after a motorcyclist attempted to evade police at speeds nearing 100 mph.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers first observed the motorcycle traveling without a rear light or license plate, a violation that has become a recurring problem in the community. When an officer attempted a traffic stop, the rider accelerated, refusing to comply and fleeing at dangerous speeds.

High-speed pursuit in Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Police Department)

Due to public safety concerns, officers suspended the direct pursuit but relayed the suspect’s description and location to other units. After an extensive search, the motorcycle was spotted again. The rider fled a second time before crashing and running on foot.

With assistance from partnering agencies and the use of drone technology, officers located the suspect hiding nearby and took him into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was not only driving recklessly and resisting law enforcement but was also tied to a robbery. Officers discovered narcotics in his possession at the time of arrest. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges.

Loveland Police emphasized that reckless driving continues to be a significant issue, but partnerships with neighboring agencies and new technology are helping keep the community safe.

Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.