How Parents Can Support Their Child’s Mental Health Through the College Transition and Beyond

Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer | UnitedHealthcare Student Resources

Parents can play a key role in guiding young adults through emotional challenges during this critical life stage

As summer winds down and the school year approaches, many parents watch their teens prepare for major life transitions. Some are getting ready for college, while others are starting jobs, taking gap years, or navigating the uncertainty that often follows high school graduation.

No matter what path your child is on, one thing remains true: this stage of life is full of physical and emotional shifts, and mental health should be part of the conversation.

Young Adulthood is a Vital Period

The late teens and early twenties are a time of major neurological and emotional development. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 75% of all lifetime mental illnesses begin before age 24. This may make early adulthood a critical window for both challenges and opportunities for support.

Mental health concerns among young people may be more common than many realize. Recent data from UnitedHealthcare’s College Student and Graduate Behavioral Health Report show 60% of college students self-report experiencing mental or behavioral health challenges, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and suicidal ideation or intent.

The report also found that while 20% of college students said their mental health had declined since high school, only about 10% of parents reported noticing the same. This disconnect underscores the importance of communication and awareness, as many parents may be unaware of the full extent of their child’s mental health challenges and how they may evolve over time.

Parental Support Matters, Even as Roles Shift

It’s normal for young adults to seek independence, but that may not mean they stop needing support. Research shows that supportive parenting, characterized by warmth, open communication, and clear boundaries, is a vital protective factor against mental health problems in adolescents and young adults.

Moreover, data from UnitedHealthcare also found that both college students and college graduates who engaged in more frequent conversations with their parents about their mental health reported higher rates of positive outcomes, including feelings of support, feeling heard and understood, and strengthening their relationship with their parents.

3 Ways to Help Stay Supportive Through the Back-to-School Transition

While your day-to-day role in your child’s life may have shifted over time, your guidance is still essential. You can still be a steady, comforting presence and a reminder that they don’t have to navigate adulthood alone.

Initiate the Mental Health Conversation

Start casual, open-ended conversations about how your young adult is feeling, not just what they’re doing. The goal isn’t always to problem-solve, but to signal that emotional check-ins are important and okay. If you’re not sure where to start, utilize tools like UnitedHealthcare’s conversation cards, and try asking questions like:

“What’s been on your mind lately?”

“What’s something you’re excited, or nervous, about right now?”

“How are you doing, really?”

Normalize Seeking Help from a Professional

Whether your student is struggling now or not, introduce the idea that support may always be available and valid. Talk about options like campus counseling centers, teletherapy platforms or local providers. If your child is on a family insurance plan or a student plan, share information on how they can learn about their benefits, find a provider and seek help. Framing mental health care as a routine, not a last resort, may help reduce stigma and build openness if they need it later.

Keep Showing Up for Your Child

Young adulthood, especially college life, can feel overwhelming. Your persistent presence – through texts, short calls, or moments when you’re together – may offer a powerful reminder that they are not alone. If you notice changes in mood, behavior, sleep, or social habits, don’t hesitate to gently check in.

Whether your child is headed to a dorm, starting a new job, or exploring what comes next, the transition beyond high school is a significant one. As a parent or caregiver, you’re in a unique position to help. By keeping mental health on the radar and offering consistent, compassionate support, you can help them move forward with confidence and care.

