Home Fire in Larimer County Under Control; Red Cross Assisting Residents

By North Forty News Staff

Emergency crews responded to a home fire in the 400 block of South Overland Trail this morning, ensuring all residents safely exited the home and bringing the situation under control by late morning.

The initial call came in at 10:08 a.m., reporting an active fire at the residence. Firefighters promptly arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough primary search, confirming that all occupants were safely out of the home. An offensive strategy was employed to tackle the blaze.

By 10:27 a.m., crews declared the fire under control, with teams continuing to address remaining hot spots. As of 11:27 a.m., crews began clearing the area, with some remaining on-site for mop-up and overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an update at 11:42 a.m., officials confirmed that the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Appreciation was extended to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, University of Colorado Health EMS, Larimer County Rangers, and the Red Cross for their swift response and support.

The incident underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and community collaboration. Updates on the cause of the fire will be provided when available.

