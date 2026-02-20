House Fire Contained on Denise Avenue

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority leads response; partner agencies assist

Firefighters with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority responded to a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of Denise Avenue just before 8 p.m. last night, preventing injuries and limiting damage to the home.

Upon arrival, crews located a fire on the exterior of the residence that had extended into the attic. The exterior flames were quickly brought under control. Firefighters then deployed specialized fog nail nozzles—small, piercing nozzles driven through the roof or gable end—to effectively attack and extinguish the fire burning in the attic.

No injuries were reported among occupants or firefighters.

Structure fire in the 3600 block of Denise Avenue, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority expressed appreciation for the swift work of responders and the cooperation of those on scene. Assisting agencies included the Berthoud Fire Protection District, Thompson Valley EMS, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials credit the coordinated response for helping contain the incident quickly and for protecting nearby homes.

Attribution: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority