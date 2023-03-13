I-25 East Frontage Road Near Johnstown to Close for Bridge Replacement Feb. 27 to May 26

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

As the Colorado Department of Transportation progresses on I-25 widening, drainage improvements and bridge replacements, crews will remove and replace the East Frontage Road bridge over Hillsboro Tributary between Colorado Highway 402/County Road 18 and County Road 16 as part of the 100-year flood prevention portion of this project.

To safely remove and reconstruct the bridge, a full closure of the East Frontage Road from CO 402/County Road 18 to County Road 16 will take place through May 26.

When complete, the I-25 project will increase the capacity of I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing other aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit throughout the corridor.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closure of the East Frontage Road from CO 402/County Road 18 to County Road 16 will take place from 6 a.m., Feb. 27, until the afternoon of May 26. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. I-25 traffic will not be impacted during bridge installation. Southbound East Frontage Road traffic will detour south on I-25 to Exit 254/ Campion. Northbound East Frontage Road traffic will detour south on East Frontage Road to County Road 14 and go east. Continue to High Plains Boulevard and turn south. Turn west on Colorado Highway 60 then go north on I-25.



