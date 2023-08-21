Investigation Yields Illicit Drugs, Paraphernalia, and a Stolen Firearm

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Three people were arrested after investigators located illicit drugs, paraphernalia, and stolen property during a recent residential search warrant.

In late July, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 3000-block of Indigo Circle North (Fort Collins) with the assistance of Fort Collins Police Services. The following items were recovered:

Distribution amounts of methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl

Cocaine and fentanyl pills

Distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia

Two firearms, 1 of which was stolen

A stolen bicycle

Three people were arrested in association with this investigation.

Paul Reed (DOB 12/28/69)

Special Offender charge (DF1)

Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and intent to distribute fentanyl (DF2) • Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and intent to distribute Schedule I/II (DF2) • Theft (M2)

He was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by Judge Lammons.

Yvette Stewart (DOB 12/15/89)

Misdemeanor Warrant – Theft (Weld County)

Stewart had a $1,000 cash bond associated with the warrant.

Derrick Armann (DOB 12/19/70)

Misdemeanor Warrant – Traffic

Parole hold (Texas)

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NCDTF Drug Tip Hotline at 970-416-2560. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The NCDTF thanks all our member agencies and partners who continue working to make our community safer, including:

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Collins Police Services

Loveland Police Department

Windsor Police Department

District Attorney – Eighth Judicial District – Colorado

Colorado Adult Parole

Drug Enforcement Administration

The charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.