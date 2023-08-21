Investigation Yields Illicit Drugs, Paraphernalia, and a Stolen Firearm

August 21, 2023 admin News 0

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

Three people were arrested after investigators located illicit drugs, paraphernalia, and stolen property during a recent residential search warrant. 

In late July, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force served the warrant at a home in the 3000-block of  Indigo Circle North (Fort Collins) with the assistance of Fort Collins Police Services. The following  items were recovered: 

  • Distribution amounts of methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl 
  • Cocaine and fentanyl pills 
  • Distribution equipment and drug paraphernalia 
  • Two firearms, 1 of which was stolen 
  • A stolen bicycle 

Three people were arrested in association with this investigation. 

Paul Reed (Booking photo provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Paul Reed (DOB 12/28/69) 

  • Special Offender charge (DF1) 
  • Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and intent to distribute fentanyl (DF2) Unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and intent to distribute Schedule I/II (DF2) Theft (M2) 

He was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by Judge Lammons. 

Yvette Stewart (Booking photo provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Yvette Stewart (DOB 12/15/89) 

  • Misdemeanor Warrant – Theft (Weld County) 

Stewart had a $1,000 cash bond associated with the warrant. 

Derrick Armann (Booking photo provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Derrick Armann (DOB 12/19/70) 

  • Misdemeanor Warrant – Traffic 
  • Parole hold (Texas) 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NCDTF Drug  Tip Hotline at 970-416-2560. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The NCDTF thanks all our member agencies and partners who continue working to make our  community safer, including: 

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office 

Fort Collins Police Services 

Loveland Police Department 

Windsor Police Department 

District Attorney – Eighth Judicial District – Colorado 

Colorado Adult Parole 

Drug Enforcement Administration 

The charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply