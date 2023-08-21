Larimer County Signs Disaster Declaration

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Infrastructure and property damage from flash flooding from the recent storms between July 31 and August 3 initiated the Board of Larimer County Commissioners to vote to pass a disaster declaration in the Retreat, Glen Haven, and along Buckhorn areas of Larimer County.

On recommendation by the Office of Emergency Management, The Board of Larimer County Commissioners at their Administrative Matters meeting voted 3-0 to ratify the declaration signed Aug. 4 by the Chair of the Board. The disaster declaration passed today remains in effect until August 31, 2023.

Flash flooding from the storms has damaged private property and caused over $1 million in public road damage.

Public property damage has occurred on Lower Streamside Drive between Larimer County Road 43, with Black Creek receiving significant damage. Larimer County Road 44H has also received damage.

The cost and magnitude of recovering and responding to these damages are expected to be beyond Larimer County’s resources and allow Larimer County to apply for assistance for repairs.

Seasonal monsoon rains are expected to continue over the next few weeks in these areas.