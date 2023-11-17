Investigators Seek Tips in Fort Collins Arson Series

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Investigators are asking the community for tips in a series of arson fires in Northeast Fort Collins.

The arson and criminal mischief cases began in late October and have occurred in the TimberVine neighborhood and Collins Aire Mobile Home Park. TimberVine is in Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) jurisdiction, and the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park is in the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) jurisdiction.

Due to the similarity of cases and proximity reported in each jurisdiction, investigators believe the same suspect(s) may be responsible for these incidents. Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) fire investigators are supporting law enforcement in the investigation.

On October 23, 2023, FCPS took a report of a Pride flag that had been burned and caught a chair cushion on fire. That night, PFA responded to a grass fire in the open space area near the TimberVine neighborhood. Less than an hour later, PFA and LCSO were dispatched to the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park for a vehicle that was fully engulfed by fire. During this incident, first responders also located a burning trash can nearby.

On October 24, 2023, in the TimberVine neighborhood, there was a report of graffiti and an American flag that was burned. The home where this happened is near the open space where the grass fire had occurred the previous day.

On November 12, 2023, there were four reports made by residents in the TimberVine Neighborhood. A chair was lit on fire and spread to a residence – this fire was put out by a resident. A small grass fire was lit in a canal, and graffiti was found on a fence nearby. A Pride flag was burned, and the home’s garage had graffiti on it. The last reported case involved a scarecrow that was burned, and a chair was stolen from that residence.

Fort Collins Chief Swoboda and Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen have both agencies working together and using joint resources to apprehend this person as soon as possible. Investigators are working to determine if any of these crimes are bias-motivated.

Anyone with information about these incidents or possible suspect(s) should contact Fort Collins Police Detective Matt Schuh at (970) 416-8043 or Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stephen Gates at (970) 498-5169. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.