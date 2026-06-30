Kayakers Rescued After Wind Blows Them Into Soldier Dam Rocks

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority crews use rope rescue to safely evacuate stranded paddlers at Horsetooth Reservoir

Two kayakers were safely rescued Monday afternoon after strong winds pushed them into the rocks along Soldier Dam at Horsetooth Reservoir, leaving them unable to climb out because of the steep terrain.

Community Message

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 29, the Poudre Fire Authority responded with Engine 7 and Rescue 4 after receiving reports that two kayakers had been blown against the rocks near Soldier Dam. Both kayaks became submerged, and the paddlers were stranded along the shoreline.

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

(Photo courtesy Poudre Fire)

Upon arrival, firefighters determined that one of the kayakers required a low-angle rope rescue to safely reach the top of the embankment. Rescue crews deployed specialized rope rescue equipment, placing the individual into a Stokes basket before hauling them to safety.

Neither kayaker was injured, and both declined medical attention.

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Meanwhile, staff from the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources recovered the submerged kayaks from the dam area and returned them to their owners.

The incident serves as a reminder that winds on Horsetooth Reservoir can change rapidly, creating hazardous conditions for paddlers and other recreational users.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s lakes, trails, and open spaces are part of what makes this region special. We work to keep readers informed about the public safety stories that affect outdoor recreation across our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s lakes, trails, and open spaces are part of what makes this region special. We work to keep readers informed about the public safety stories that affect outdoor recreation across our communities.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority.