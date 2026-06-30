Voluntary Fishing Closure Implemented on Yampa River Near Steamboat Springs

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Extreme heat, low flows prompt protection measures for native fish near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has implemented a voluntary full-day fishing closure on a stretch of the Yampa River near Steamboat Springs due to extremely low flows and rising water temperatures that are threatening native fish populations.

Community Message

The voluntary closure, which began Friday, June 26, remains in effect until further notice and covers the Yampa River from the top of the Sarvis Creek State Wildlife Area—approximately 1.7 miles downstream of Stagecoach Reservoir—continuing through the Bureau of Land Management-managed stretch of the river.

CPW officials said the decision is intended to protect multiple fish species, with particular concern for mountain whitefish, a native species that has shown significant population declines in recent years.

“While this closure aims to protect several species of fish, we are particularly concerned about the mountain whitefish in this stretch of the river,” said Area Aquatic Biologist Marisa Eley. “This species is especially vulnerable to high temperatures, low dissolved oxygen levels, and increased angling mortality.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Mountain whitefish are one of only two native sport fish species in Colorado, along with cutthroat trout. CPW noted that drought conditions in past years, including severe impacts documented in 2002, have contributed to long-term population stress.

In addition to the voluntary closure, CPW is maintaining a mandatory fishing closure on a separate 0.6-mile section of the Yampa River from the Stagecoach State Park dam downstream to the lower park boundary.

Officials emphasized that water conditions across western Colorado continue to fluctuate rapidly during the summer, with rising temperatures and reduced streamflows creating dangerous conditions for fish, even in catch-and-release fisheries.

CPW recommends anglers avoid fishing during peak afternoon heat, use handheld thermometers to monitor water conditions, and relocate to higher-elevation or cooler waters when temperatures approach 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

Anglers are also encouraged to follow best practices to reduce stress on fish, including using heavier tackle to shorten fight times, keeping fish submerged while handling, wetting hands before contact, and avoiding removal of fish from the water for photographs.

“When closures, voluntary or mandatory, are implemented, it means river conditions have met a threshold where fish health is impacted,” said Northwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt.

CPW said it will continue monitoring the Yampa River closely and warned that additional restrictions may be necessary if drought conditions persist.

Voluntary closures may be enacted when water temperatures exceed 71 degrees, streamflows fall to 50 percent or less of daily averages, fish show visible signs of stress or disease, or dissolved oxygen levels drop below 6 parts per million.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages anglers seeking alternative opportunities to explore more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs across the state. Fishing resources and location tools are available through the CPW Fishing Atlas at https://cpw.state.co.us.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is a state agency responsible for managing wildlife, outdoor recreation, and habitat conservation across Colorado.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Stay connected to Northern Colorado news, weather, and community updates.



Become a North Forty News member Stay connected to Northern Colorado news, weather, and community updates.