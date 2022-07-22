Kelly DiMartino Sworn in As New Fort Collins City Manager

Kelly DiMartino was sworn in as the City of Fort Collins’ new city manager on Tuesday, July 12, following City Council’s approval of an employment contract.

“Fort Collins is near and dear to my heart, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as the city manager,” said DiMartino. “It is a true privilege to work with our City team and to support the goals of City Council and the community.”

DiMartino was one of five finalists for the position and has been the interim city manager since Darin Atteberry’s departure in August 2021. She is an International City/County Management Association credentialed manager with nearly 30 years of experience in local government.

“Selecting a new city manager is one of the most important decisions this Council has faced and I am thankful for everyone’s commitment to making the best choice for Fort Collins,” said Mayor Jeni Arndt. “The Council is delighted to continue with Kelly in this role and to work with her in service to the community. We are so excited about our future.”

DiMartino has helped lead and implement a variety of programs and initiatives, including a robust community engagement program, the priority-based Budgeting for Outcomes, the City’s performance measurement process, and numerous workforce initiatives. She serves on the board of directors for the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and works closely with a variety of partner organizations.

Since joining the organization in 1997, DiMartino has held multiple roles, including Communications & Public Involvement Director, Information & Employee Services Director, Acting Human Resources Director, Assistant City Manager and Deputy City Manager. She also worked for the City of Grand Island, Nebraska. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hastings College and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University.

The city manager serves as the chief executive of the municipal organization and reports directly to the elected City Council. The manager is responsible for the day-to-day operations and performance of the organization, including delivering a wide variety of City services to the community.