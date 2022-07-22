Today’s Weather: 7/22/22

July 22, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 79 99 63
Berthoud 0 74 99 64
Fort Collins 4 74 99 66
Greeley 0 74 100 62
Laporte 2 77 97 68
Livermore 0 74 93 64
Loveland 0 77 99 66
Red Feather Lakes 0 64 82 60
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 70 97 67
Wellington 1 76 97 65
Windsor 2 73 100 64
*As of July 22, 2022 7:55am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply