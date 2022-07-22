Today’s Weather: 7/22/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|79
|99
|63
|Berthoud
|0
|74
|99
|64
|Fort Collins
|4
|74
|99
|66
|Greeley
|0
|74
|100
|62
|Laporte
|2
|77
|97
|68
|Livermore
|0
|74
|93
|64
|Loveland
|0
|77
|99
|66
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|64
|82
|60
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|70
|97
|67
|Wellington
|1
|76
|97
|65
|Windsor
|2
|73
|100
|64
|*As of July 22, 2022 7:55am
