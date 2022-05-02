Kruse Elementary School Celebrating 30th School Anniversary

Kruse Elementary School will host its 30th school anniversary celebration from 4-6:30 pm on Friday, May 20 at Kruse Elementary School, 4400 McMurray Ave., in Fort Collins.

Current and former students, families, employees, and supporters of Kruse are invited to attend the celebration. Activities include but are not limited to, live band performances by Kruse alumni and staff, food trucks, desserts, family outdoor games, face painting, and a photo booth.

Kruse is a neighborhood elementary school where literacy and math are balanced with learning about the arts, healthy lifestyles, and character education to foster a love of learning that will last a lifetime.

For more information, please contact the Kruse parent-teacher organization at kruse.elementary.pto@gmail.com.