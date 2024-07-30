More Evacuations as a Result of Area Wildfires in Larimer and Boulder Counties

As of this writing, the Alexander Mountain Fire burning West of Loveland (Larimer County) is reported at over 1,800 acres.

The fire is not contained.

Officials are encouraging the public to stay out of the area of Horsetooth Reservoir.

The Reservoir has been evacuated to support fire operations.

Carter Lake and Flatiron Reservoir are also under evacuation order.

Another wildfire evacuation order has been ordered for the area of Eagle Ridge in Boulder County.

Here are the latest evacuation updates from Larimer County on July 30,2024:

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 4:09 PM MDT

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with a mandatory evacuation order. The voluntary evacuation order from the north side of Carter Lake, north to Highway 34 has been upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. Residents in the area should evacuate immediately. Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

————————

07-30-2024 15:28:06

Mandatory Evacuations ordered for the Blue Mountain and Spring Valley area north of Lyons, CO. Residents in this area should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Text SCFIRE to 888777 for updates.

————————

07-30-2024 14:03:09

Larimer County CO – Emergency officials in Boulder County have issued an EVACUATION ORDER at 13:53:59 on 07-30-2024 due to Wildland Fire occurring in the area of Eagle Ridge. Click www.BOCO911Alert.org for a map of the affected area and detailed information.

——————

07-30-2024 12:14:40

Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for Hidden Valley east of Devils Backbone including Ridge Pkwy and Spring Glade Rd to the north. Residents should GATHER ESSENTIAL ITEMS AND PREPARE FOR EVACUATION.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

————-

07-30-2024 11:56:48

Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for the Masonville area and Glade Road from Highway 34 to Indian Creek. Residents must EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.

————-

Evacuation orders from July 20,2024 can seen at https://northfortynews.com/category/news/alexander-mountain-fire-prompts-mandatory-evacuation/